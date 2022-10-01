Turkish experts to research soil samples for future park complex in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli [PHOTO]

1 October 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting on the creation of the Fuzuli Central Park was held in Azerbaijan’s liberated Fuzuli city on September 28, Trend reports.

The meeting organized on the joint initiative of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) and the Karabakh Revival Fund was attended by employees of the fund, MENR, the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories within the Karabakh economic region (except the Shusha district), as well as representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry of Türkiye.

During the meeting, the guests were provided with detailed information about the Fuzuli Central Park project, and relevant discussions were held.

Then, soil samples were taken from various places in the territory of the park being created, which will be examined in a modern Turkish laboratory. Based on the results of the analysis of the samples, tree species suitable for the climatic conditions of the area will be determined.

On May 10, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva planted trees on the territory of the central park complex, to be created in the city, as part of their trip to Fuzuli.

As the liberated territories are demined and made safe, along with other creative work, serious steps are also being taken to restore the ecological balance. In order to restore the green areas destroyed during Armenian occupation, tree planting activities continue. The measures taken to restore the ecological balance in the liberated territories also cover the Fuzuli district.

The park complex to be created in Fuzuli will also contribute to maintaining the ecological balance in the city.

