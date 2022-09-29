Azerbaijan amends regulations on state service for property issues

29 September 2022 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amending the 'Regulation on the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy', approved by Decree No. 1017 of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 12, 2020, Azernews reports.

According to the decree, in connection with the implementation of Law No. 510-VIGD 'On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On Privatization of State Property' dated April 15, 2022, it's decided to introduce into the 'Regulation on the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan', approved by Decree No. 1017 of the President of Azerbaijan dated May 12, 2020, the following changes:

- in subparagraph 3.0.16 in the first case, before the word 'state' the words 'taking into account Article 11.2 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan 'On the privatization of state property' are added.

- in subparagraph 3.0.45 after the word 'improvement' the words 'including state assistance to entrepreneurship' are added

- in subparagraph 3.0.45 after the word 'protection' the words 'strengthening the material and technical base of the Service' are added.

