Azerbaijani people honor memories of heroic martyrs [PHOTO]

27 September 2022 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Today marks two years since the beginning of the Second Karabakh War, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani citizens, state officials and other persons have been visiting the Second Alley of Martyrs in Baku since the morning.

The memory of the heroes who gave their lives for the sake of liberation from the occupation of their native lands is being honored and flowers are laid at their graves In Baku and the regions of Azerbaijan.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz