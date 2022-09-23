Fire breaks out in Azerbaijan's Altyaghach national park

23 September 2022 21:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The fire, which started in the field of Angilan village in Khizi district of Azerbaijan as a result of strong winds, spread to the territory of the Altyaghach National Park located nearby, Head of the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, Irada Ibrahimova told Trend.

According to her, currently local structures of the Ministry of Ecology, and employees of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are taking measures to extinguish the fire.

