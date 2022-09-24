Azerbaijan to join several conventions with certain reservations

24 September 2022 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan will join several conventions with certain reservations, Azernews reports.

The issue has been put up for discussion in the first reading at the first meeting of the Azerbaijani parliamentary committee on legal policy and state building during the autumn session.

During the discussion, committee member Nizami Safarov mentioned a bill on approval of the Fourth Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Extradition as the third issue on the meeting agenda. He noted that the additional protocol will modernize and supplement a number of provisions of the above convention adopted in 1957.

The fourth issue on the agenda of the meeting related to the bill on the approval of the Convention on the Service Abroad of Judicial and Extrajudicial Documents in Civil or Commercial Matters, which envisions the creation of appropriate means to ensure timely communication to the addressee of judicial and extrajudicial documents which will be presented abroad.

Furthermore, it was noted that the provisions of both conventions won’t be applied by Azerbaijan to Armenia until the complete elimination of the conflict consequences and normalization of relations with Armenia.

The bill on the approval of the Convention on Recovery of Child Support and Other Forms of Family Maintenance was also presented by Committee Chairman Ali Huseynli.

The chairman stressed that the convention envisions improvement of cooperation between states on the international procedure for the collection of alimony for children and other forms of family maintenance, and Azerbaijan will also join it with provisos regarding Armenia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz