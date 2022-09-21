Azerbaijan's prosecutor general holding operational meeting in liberated Aghdam [PHOTO]

21 September 2022 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev is holding an operational meeting in Aghdam, the press service of the country's General Prosecutor's Office told Trend.

The meeting is being attended by the Office's leadership, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region Emin Huseynov, and military prosecutors.

The prosecutor general delivered a welcome speech at the event.

