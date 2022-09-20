Nihad Huseynli, founds non-profit platform, to allow students from Azerbaijani public schools to learn more about various educational programs [PHOTO]

20 September 2022 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

17-year-old Azerbaijani Nihad Huseynli, together with his peers has founded a non-profit platform that allows students from public schools in Azerbaijan to learn more about various educational programs.

"I was born and raised in Baku, but recently I moved to the UK, where I am currently continuing my high school education. The idea for the project came to my mind right then. Having realized that I am one of those lucky ones who get to experience new things in life and receive a quality international education, I was inspired by the desire to share my experience with my peers in Azerbaijan," says Nihad in an interview.

"Having gathered a group of those who, like me, receive their education abroad, we visited a number of public schools in Azerbaijan and led sessions on different subjects that were not usually taught in the national curriculum. The idea is to inspire the next generation to explore beyond, delivering talks that stepped further than what is usually being taught to us. At the same time, I launched a charity to support this work and provide opportunities for the students we meet to explore the topics they are introduced to further. So far I have worked with about 200 students from ten different public schools in Azerbaijan. The buzz I get from helping these students motivates us to wake up early every day with the vision of creating a spark in more and more kids." - says Nihad.

"Before I created my organization, I had a clear vision of what we wanted to do. I aimed to eliminate any limits regarding academic development for Azerbaijani youth. By doing that, I aspired to create a more open-minded and innovative future for our country: a future where the borders of the system limit no student. A future where every student can play their role in developing our society for the better. I really hope that my experience and small achievements will serve as an inspiration for our youth."

