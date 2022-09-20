Pelosi's show in Yerevan and her 'friendship' with Armenian revanchists

20 September 2022 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

The visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Yerevan amid tensions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, her insincere promises to Armenians and anti-Azerbaijani statements have become the subject of extensive discussions, Trend reports.

Show hosted by Pelosi in Yerevan and her temporary ‘friendship’ with Armenian revanchists.

The main topic of discussion now is the reasons which prompted Pelosi to make ridiculous and unfair statements against Azerbaijan. It’s appropriate to note here that the Armenian separatists and revanchists aren’t the only ones in the world who are sympathetic to the US official. For example, Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which is the subject of a conflict between China and the US, has fueled the conflict by heightening military tensions in the region.

Beijing issued statements condemning the visit, signaling to Washington that it won’t give up its claims over Taiwan. Naturally, there are special reasons why the US is so interested in this region. It’s known that China's economy is growing rapidly, and China's growth can lead to the end of US economic dominance in the world.

According to experts, the US supports the separatists in Taiwan in its own interests and plans to reduce Beijing's economic growth by drawing China into a military conflict.

From the details of Pelosi's visit to Yerevan, it has become clear that her own interests are more important to her than national interests, the security and development of people, and the statements of the US official to Azerbaijan in Yerevan, as well as their reasons, should be approached in the context of these ‘special interests’.

Pelosi's political past and present make clear what interests she serves. She’s one of the main defenders of Armenian interests in the world. For example, she is one of the US officials who advocated a resolution against Türkiye, supported by the Armenian diaspora. Besides, one of the main reasons contributing to its rapprochement with Armenia is the upcoming midterm election to the US Congress.

The purpose of her show in Yerevan after the crushing blow of the Azerbaijani armed forces on the Armenian armed forces, which committed a provocation on the border, was to enlist the support of Armenian revanchists. The future will show that Pelosi's promises to Armenians in Yerevan, and her inflammatory statements are nothing but empty words, and the staged show, ‘tears’ at the monument to the so-called ‘genocide’ were aimed at winning the votes of the Armenian lobby in the US.

Pelosi's insincere statements in Yerevan

At a press conference in Yerevan, Nancy Pelosi mentioned the ‘security’, and ‘inviolability of borders’ of Armenia, expressing her concern about this. The question arises: if the US attaches such great importance to the issue of the security of states, then why didn’t it put pressure and impose sanctions against Yerevan, which for almost 30 years occupied Azerbaijani lands? Does the issue of border security concern only Armenia?

One of the most outrageous points in Pelosi's speech was the statement about ‘Azerbaijan's involvement in the commitment of a vandalism act against the Armenian population in Karabakh, the destruction of historical monuments’. It’s interesting that for 30 years neither Pelosi nor other US officials ‘noticed’ the occupation of Karabakh, the destruction of Azerbaijani cities and monuments, and the presence of one million Azerbaijani refugees. Besides, none of them made any statements about the Armenian atrocities, and now they groundlessly accuse Azerbaijan of ‘vandalism’, and ‘destruction of historical monuments’. It seems that Pelosi said everything that came to her mind in Yerevan, just to attract the attention of Armenians before the election.

Political and economic consequences of visit of US official to Yerevan for Azerbaijan and Armenia

The main goal of Yerevan now is to get out of the most difficult economic and political situation in which it has found itself with minimal losses. Yerevan pins its hopes on the US. Given the US strategic goals, Armenia is of no importance to it, and Washington is unlikely to fulfill any of the promises made to Yerevan. The losers will be the Armenian society and political authorities of the country, who aren’t aware of the current realities. Everyone knows, in the hands of which state are the economy, military and political system of Armenia. Naturally, the treacherous policy of Armenia toward its masters will have serious consequences, and this will become apparent.

Pelosi's anti-Azerbaijani statements in Yerevan won’t have any economic or political impact on Baku. Official Baku keeps a firm position, and no force can make the country turn off this path since the truth is on its side.

Pelosi is well aware that Azerbaijan is a key state in the South Caucasus, as well as the country's role in ensuring the energy security of Europe, but she doesn’t seem to shy away from acting against US global interests, making statements that threaten future peace and stability in the region, just to enlist Armenian support. She's also aware that the US has little economic influence on Azerbaijan, but even on the contrary, Washington has high economic expectations from Baku.

For example, it’s enough to refer to the letter of US President Joe Biden to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in connection with the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries to once again see how important Baku is for Washington.

"Azerbaijan is also critical to realizing the immense potential of Trans-Caspian cooperation to help stabilize markets in the region and globally, and Azerbaijan is playing a critical role in helping stabilize European energy security, including through the Southern Gas Corridor and by providing crucial fuel supplies to Ukraine," the letter said.

“I welcome your continued steps to help achieve Azerbaijan’s full potential, including by promoting a diversified economy, contributing to global goals to fight climate change through investments in renewables, strengthening the rule of law and accountability, and boosting the standard of living of the Azerbaijani people. The United States is committed to our continued partnership and cooperation," added the letter.

Thus, Pelosi's visit to Yerevan won’t serve either the establishment of peace and stability in the region or the political and economic interests of the US.

