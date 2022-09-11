Azerbaijan army positions in Kalbajar & Lachin come under Armenian fire

11 September 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

Military positions of the Azerbaijani army were shelled on September 10 until the morning of September 11, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry,

Units of the Armenian armed forces, located in the direction of Yukhari Shorja, Ashagi Shorja, Zarkand of Basarkechar district and Hezinarv of Gorus district on the state border using small arms of various calibers periodically subjected positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zeylik, Elinja, Yukhari Yarim of Kalbajar Distrcit, Sadinlar of Lachin District.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate countermeasures, and the firing of Armenian armed forces was suppressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz