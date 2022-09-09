Top diplomat: Inter-parliamentary contacts to help boost Azerbaijan-Spain ties [PHOTO]

9 September 2022 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has said that the inter-parliamentary contacts will boost the Azerbaijani-Spanish bilateral relations, Azernews reports, per the ministry.

Bayramov delivered the remarks at a meeting with Ander Gil Garcia, Spanish Senate Chairman, as part of his official visit to the country on September 8.

The minister emphasized that during the past 30 years, diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Spain have been established on the basis of friendship and respect for the norms and principles of international law, adding that there are broad prospects for cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, humanitarian, education, tourism, and high technologies.

He pointed out that inter-parliamentary relations will make a huge contribution to bilateral relations.

Bayramov briefed the opposite side on Azerbaijan's post-conflict aspirations and efforts to ensure regional peace, security, and prosperity, as well as the country's repair and rebuilding activities and the restoration of transport and communication links.

In reply, Garcia stated that the foreign minister's visit and the signing of the pact between the diplomatic academies are critical to the growth of bilateral ties.

The bilateral sessions held during the visit were regarded as crucial for increasing cooperation in the political, economic, commercial, and humanitarian spheres.

He underlined that Spain has a chance to contribute to the execution of the European Union-Azerbaijan energy cooperation agreement in terms of creating alternative energy resources.

Referring to the Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker’s visit to Spain in 2021, he said that the decision to establish the Non-Aligned Movement's parliamentary network was taken in Madrid.

Later, the sides exchanged views on issues on the bilateral agenda and the regional situation.

In the same vein, Bayramov met with President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Meritxell Batet, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani ministry's official Twitter post.

“Productive discussion was held between Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the President of the Congress of Deputies of Spain Meritxell Batet on a wide range of issues of the Azerbaijani-Spanish bilateral relations and regional situation,” the ministry tweeted.

