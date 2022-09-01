Media reps visiting Lachin city [PHOTO]

1 September 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

A trip of local media representatives to Azerbaijan’s liberated Lachin city has kicked off, Azernews reports.

Additionally, military experts and servicemen, who are on duty in the Lachin district, joined the trip.

During the trip, the guests will visit places, where the houses were burnt and destroyed by Armenians, who previously were illegally settled there, as well as administrative territories.

Besides, they will get acquainted with the new deployment points of the Azerbaijani army in the city, military police units, and ongoing engineering work.

Further, the media representatives visited Zabukh and Sus villages, which are being patrolled by military police, while engineering and bomb squads of the Azerbaijani army are carrying out tasks related to de-mining.

Trend TV’s crew has presented footage of Zabukh village.

On August 26, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a post on Lachin city on his official Twitter account.The president noted that Azerbaijan’s Army is stationed in the city of Lachin. The villages of Zabukh and Sus were taken under control.

It is worth noting that units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces took full control of Lachin city, as well as Zabukh and Sus settlements on August 26.

Earlier, Lachin city was temporarily controlled by the Russian peacekeepers to provide communication between Armenia and Karabakh region. Under the November 10, 2020, trilateral statement, signed by the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, the city was to be handed over to Azerbaijan after the completion of a new road, which would be an alternative to the Lachin corridor.

Following the completion of the new road bypassing Lachin, Azerbaijan demanded Armenia clear the unlawfully occupied city and adjacent settlements by August 25.

