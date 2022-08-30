President of Uzbekistan signed decrees on awarding group of Azerbaijanis

30 August 2022 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev awarded a group of Azerbaijanis for their great contribution to strengthening the bonds of friendship and developing strategic partnership, and comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The vocalist of the Azerbaijan State Musical Theater named after Rashid Behbudov Gulyanag Mammadova was awarded the honorary title of 'People's Artist of the Republic of Uzbekistan'.

The head of the Department of the Institute of Oriental Studies named after Academician Ziya Bunyadov of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Academician Shahin Mustafayev, the head of the Department of Turkology of Baku State University Professor Ramiz Askarov and the head of the Department of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan Literary Relations of the Institute of Literature named after Nizami Ganjavi of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan Almas Binnetova were awarded Dostlug Order.

Following the separate decree, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev was also awarded Dostlug Order.

