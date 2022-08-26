Diplomatic, military officials accredited in Azerbaijan visit liberated Shusha [PHOTO]

26 August 2022 17:39 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

A two-day visit of diplomatic and military officials accredited to Azerbaijan to liberated Shusha city has kicked off, Azernews reports, citing local media.

A plane carrying the group landed at Fuzuli International Airport. After familiarizing themselves with the airport, the group will travel to Shusha via the Victory Road.

During the visit, diplomatic and military representatives will attend a conference on the work and plans for the restoration and rebuilding of Azerbaijan's liberated lands, the utilization of post-conflict urban development potential, and opportunities for international collaboration in general.

Diplomats accredited on a non-resident basis will visit the liberated regions on the first day, while diplomats accredited on a resident basis will visit on August 27.

The tour is being attended by over 100 diplomats and military officials from over 60 nations and 19 international organizations.

Shusha, which was occupied by Armenian forces on May 8, 1992, was liberated from Armenia's occupation on November 8, 2020. The city, which played a critical role in liberating Karabakh, is located on the road to Khankandi, the region's largest city.

President Ilham Aliyev declared 2022 as the Year of Shusha. Considering the historic and cultural significance of the second capital for the Azerbaijani nation, this is a big step in the promotion of the country.

The declaration of 2022 as the Year of Shusha will provide new opportunities to demonstrate Azerbaijan's determination in restoring liberated territories, according to officials.

Following the liberation of Shusha, the Azerbaijani government prioritized restoration work, including the restoration and preservation of the city's historical and cultural heritage.

The Shusha General Plan was completed quickly, the bust of the great poet Molla Panah Vagif and the museum-mausoleum complex were restored to their original state, the house-museum of vocalist Bulbul and the statue of composer Uzeyir Hajibayli were opened, historical, religious, and architectural monuments, music festivals, and the organization of the Vagif Poetry Days in front of the magnificent mausoleum were also restored.

President Aliyev declared the historical Shusha city the country's cultural capital on May 7, 2021. An immediate inventory of the damage to the city, its historical and cultural heritage, and its natural environment was completed, and restoration work began. Shusha's public administration was given special attention in order to ensure the efficiency of restoration work with the special presidential envoy in charge of rebuilding the city.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz