Ilham Aliyev, Nikol Pashinyan to meet in Brussels once again

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are expected to hold a meeting in Brussels on August 31, Azernews reports.

The meeting is expected to be mediated by Charles Michel, President of the European Council, as announced on his Twitter page earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the second meeting between the Azerbaijani and Armenian border delimitation commissions may take place on August 29.

The Azerbaijani commission will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the State Commission Shahin Mustafayev at the meeting scheduled to be held in Moscow.

The first such meeting took place on May 24, 2022.

The parties confirmed their willingness to cooperate on delimitation and other matters within the commission's framework. The conference also discussed arranging the joint operations of the commission's organizational and procedural difficulties.

To recap, on May 23, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed decrees on the creation of border delimitation and security commissions.

The third Brussels meeting took place between the leaders at the initiative of President of the European Council Charles Michel on May 22. The sides focused on the situation in the South Caucasus and the development of EU relations with both countries as well as the broader region.

