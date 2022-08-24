Azerbaijani naval team grabs highest score in next stage of Sea Cup contest [PHOTO/VIDEO]

24 August 2022 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani naval team has scored the highest point in the next stage of the Sea Cup contest held in Azerbaijan’s territorial waters in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

Teams competing in the tournament, which is being held as part of the International Army Games-2022, completed the episode "Water inflow control on a coastal training complex" of the "Struggle for survivability of the ship and the rescue training" stage, the ministry said.

Under the contest rules, the Azerbaijani, Iranian, Kazakh, and Russian naval teams demonstrated their abilities in ensuring the ship's safety and preventing water entry due to different damages and ship rescuing.

The Azerbaijan naval team received the highest score of 40 points. The Russian team finished the stage with 34 points, the Iranian team with 32 points, and the Kazakh team with 30 points.

Meanwhile, the Masters of Artillery Fire competition, held in Kazakhstan as part of the International Army Games-2022, concluded in Nur-Sultan, the ministry said in a separate report.

Chief of the General Staff of the Kazakh armed forces Lt-Gen Marat Khusainov as well as the ministry leadership, military attachés, team members, and media representatives, attended the ceremony.

Khusainov greeted the participants, stressing that each team demonstrated great professionalism during the competition.

The victorious teams received cups, medals, and other presents. The national anthem of Kazakhstan was performed and the Masters of Artillery Fire contest was declared closed.

According to the final results, the Kazakh team ranked first, while the Russian and the Azerbaijani teams came second and third.

Similarly, an event was organized to summarize the first stage of the Sniper Frontier contest held as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Iran.

The individual winners were determined following the conclusion of the eight exercises of the first stage. The winners were awarded valuable gifts.

