Azerbaijani leader expresses condolences to Turkish president on fatal traffic accident

21 August 2022 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a condolence letter to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the traffic accident on the Gaziantep-Nizip road, Azernews reports, citing official news agency Azartac.

“We were very saddened by the news that many people were killed and injured as a result of the traffic accident on the Gaziantep-Nizip road. On my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my deepest condolences to you, the families and relatives of the deceased, and the brotherly people of Turkiye, and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” the presidential letter read.

