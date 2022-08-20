Bulgaria plans to commence talks to boost gas supplies from Azerbaijan

20 August 2022 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

The talks to increase natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan will commence next week, Azernews reports per Bulgarian Energy Minister Rosen Hristov.

The energy minister elucidated options for securing the missing volumes of gas for October and beyond.

“We managed to agree on an unloading site in Turkiye at a competitive price, and this allowed us to accept Cheniere Energy's offer to supply one tanker of liquefied natural gas for October,” the minister said.

Hristov added that the tanker contains about a third of the country's monthly consumption. Another third will be supplied from Azerbaijan. For the last third, options will be offered.

“After that, our efforts will be directed to signing medium-term contracts to pay for consumption in the coming winter period. Pipeline gas is preferred because it provides a more reliable supply,” the minister added.

There is currently gas on the market, but the upward trend in prices is worrying, the minister said.

---

