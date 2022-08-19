Kazakhstan’s president to pay visit to Azerbaijan

19 August 2022 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Baku on August 24 at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports, citing the Kazakh media.

Tokayev and Aliyev will hold both extended and narrow-format meetings to discuss strategic cooperation in trade, economics, transportation, logistics, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. The presidents are expected to sign bilateral agreements following their meetings.

Presently, over 700 companies with Azerbaijani capital are registered in Kazakhstan, and about 60 companies with Kazakh capital are registered in Azerbaijan.

The main export products from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan are mineral resources (oil and gas), chemical raw materials, grain, barley, tobacco products, carbon steel rolling, and electrical equipment. Azerbaijan exports petroleum products extracted from bituminous materials, ethylene polymers, components for machines and mechanisms, prefabricated buildings, etc. to Kazakhstan.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan amounted to $332.2 million in 2021.

