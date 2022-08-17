Azerbaijani naval team ranks first in Int’l Sea Cup contest [PHOTO]

17 August 2022 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani seamen have ranked first in the international Sea Cup contest, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijani, Iranian, Kazakh, and Russian teams completed a fire task at a floating mine at the military training ground during the Sea Cup contest as part of the International Army Games-2022.

According to the rules of the drill, the seamen used a total of 16 shots to destroy a mine target floating at a predetermined distance from the moving ships. The Azerbaijani military completed the prescribed mission effectively.

The Azerbaijani and Russian teams with identical points shared the first place based on target destruction results and ship departure time from the training range. The Kazakh team ranked second while the Iranian team came third.

In the same vein, the preparation of teams for the first stage of the Sniper Frontier tournament, which will be conducted as part of the International Army Games-2022 in Iran's Yazd city, is underway, the ministry said in a separate report.

The Azerbaijani personnel participating in the competition zeroed the entrusted weapons and brought them into a combat state, as well as performed adjustment fire to attain shooting accuracy. The team effectively carried out the adjustment fire, the ministry underlined.

In a separate report, the defense department said that an expert group, comprised of Iran’s armed forces representatives, has visited Azerbaijan’s liberated, lands under the auspices of the Defense Ministry, Azernews reports.

The delegation also paid visits to Barda and Tartar districts, which were subjected to rocket and heavy artillery bombardment by Armenia during the 44-day war in 2020.

The visit, which includes personnel from Iran's embassy in Azerbaijan, will go through August 20.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz