12 August 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 occurred in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via Republican Seismic Survey Center (RSSC) of Azerbaijan.

The tremors were recorded April 12 at 15:26 (GMT+4). The earthquake's source was located at a depth of 62 kilometers.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz