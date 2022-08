10 August 2022 15:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

New German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann has arrived in Baku, Trend reports via the ambassador's Twitter post.

"It's great to take up my duties as Ambassador in Azerbaijan. I am looking forward to exploring this beautiful country and to strengthening the German-Azerbaijani ties in the years to come," the diplomat tweeted.

---

