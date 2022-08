10 August 2022 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

The status of the Azerbaijani University of Tourism and Management has been changed, Azernews reports via the Cabinet of Ministers.

In line with the decree, the status of the Azerbaijani University of Tourism and Management as a public entity of legal law under the State Agency for Tourism of Azerbaijan will be restructured.

The new charter of the university has also been approved.

