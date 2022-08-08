As Georgia marks anniversary of war with Russia, Azerbaijan voices resolute support for Georgia's territorial integrity

8 August 2022 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan supports Georgia's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

“Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy strategic partnership based on respect and adherence to the fundamental principles of international law,” the ministry said.

On August 8, 2008, Russian forces began the invasion of Georgia, marking the start of Europe’s first XXI century war.

Russia recognized both South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent entities on August 26, 2008. Following the conflict, there have been various suggestions for South Ossetia to join Russia.

