Azerbaijani army’s rocket, artillery units hold fire drills [VIDEO]

3 August 2022 15:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery units have conducted new classes in keeping with the new training period under the annual combat training plan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the plan, the units were put on alert and withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to the assembly areas and took firing positions.

The main objectives of the classes are improving the command staff's prompt decision-making abilities, working out fire control in cooperation with other types of troops, and developing servicemen’s practical skills.

Azerbaijan undertakes drills on a regular basis to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz