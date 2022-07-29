Azerbaijan's MoD completes practical classes with cadets of Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev [VIDEO]

29 July 2022 19:38 (UTC+04:00)

The practical training classes held in field conditions with the cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev ended, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

During the classes, conducted in accordance with the training plan and program of the military institute, cadets fulfilled tasks on tactical redeployment in the area, as well as carried out practical shooting, using small arms and grenade launchers.

The cadets successfully accomplished tasks on overcoming engineering obstacles, evacuating the wounded from the battlefield, detecting and neutralizing the imaginary enemy targets, and other tasks.

The major objectives of the classes are to improve the theoretical knowledge and field skills of cadets.

