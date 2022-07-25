Cadets of military Institute hold practical training drills [VIDEO]

25 July 2022 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The cadets of the Heydar Aliyev Military Institute have conducted practical classes in field conditions, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

In accordance with the approved educational plan and program of the military institute, the cadets accomplish various standards of drill, physical, and fire training.

During the drills, the military personnel is instructed on the safety rules.

Having familiarized with the shooting conditions, the cadets improve their skills in detecting and destroying targets of an imaginary enemy at the training range, bringing weapons into the state of combat readiness, and using them.

At the end of the classes, cadets will be assessed based on their results.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

---

