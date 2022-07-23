Azerbaijan's FM, Russia's MFA special rep discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations [PHOTO]

23 July 2022 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov received Special Representative of Russia's Foreign Ministry Igor Khovaev for the normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations on July 22, Trend reports.

The sides exchanged views on the current regional situation, including the steps taken as part of the normalization talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The meeting stressed the importance of implementing the trilateral statements signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian, and Armenian leaders, as well as noted the significance of mobilizing efforts to advance the normalization process and achieve concrete results.

Other regional issues of mutual interest were also addressed at the meeting.

