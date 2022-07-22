Wildfire breaks out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories - ministry [VIDEO]

22 July 2022 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Wildfire broke out in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the Emergencies Ministry told Azernews.

Wildfires were extinguished in Hadrut village of Khojavand region due to prompt measures taken by the fire departments of the ministry.

According to the ministry, dry grass, bushes and fruit trees on an area of ​​five hectares, also 10 garages caught fire.

Wildfires in open areas were extinguished in a short time, in Muradkhanli village of Gubadli region, in Binederesi village of Khojavand region, and in Aybasanli village of Fuzuli region.

The adjacent territories and lines of communications were protected from fire.

Measures are also being taken to fight the fire in the area with difficult terrain near Gunashli village of Khojavand region.

A helicopter of the Aviation Detachment of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has been involved in firefighting.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz