EU negotiator on Azerbaijani-Armenian peace talks arrives in Baku for “important meetings”

15 July 2022 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar has arrived in Baku for “important meetings”, Azernews reports.

“A beautiful morning in Baku. Looking forward to important meetings,” Klaar wrote on his Twitter account.

Klaar has been received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as a part of his visit to Azerbaijan. The meeting is taking place ahead of a possible fresh round of negotiations between Baku and Yerevan, mediated by the EU.

Following negotiations in Brussels on May 22 between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel said that the next meeting in this format would take place in July-August.

Prior to the Baku visit, the EU representative met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in Yerevan on July 13-14, Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media.

“Very productive meeting with PM Nikol Pashinyan yesterday. Assessed developments since the Brussels meeting on 22 May and discussed next steps. With DPM Grigoryan discussed this morning progress related to the unblocking of communications and the work of the border commissions,” Klaar tweeted.

During the meeting, Pashinyan welcomed European Council President Charles Michel’s efforts to improve mutual understanding and stability in the region. The parties discussed the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, as well as the situation around Karabakh, and the efforts being taken to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The parties specifically reviewed the outcomes of the trilateral meetings held in Sochi with the mediation of the Russian president, the Brussels meetings held under the auspices of the European Council President, as well as the implementation of the trilateral agreements achieved between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting with Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, regional trends were reviewed, and thoughts about current difficulties and the ways of addressing them were exchanged.

