People accused of committing crimes abroad extradited to Azerbaijan

13 July 2022 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The extradition of a person accused of committing a crime related to illicit trafficking in psychotropic substances from Poland to Azerbaijan was ensured, recently, Azerbaijani Ministry of Justice told Trend.

Ministry also added that the location of two more persons accused of fraud by breaching the trust of people were located in North Macedonia and Poland and were extradited to Azerbaijan.

