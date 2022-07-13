Azerbaijani government paying special attention to martyr families, Karabakh war veterans – MP

13 July 2022 18:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani government pays special attention and care to martyr families and Karabakh war veterans, MP Javid Osmanov told Trend.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev instructed all state agencies with solving the challenges facing the mentioned vulnerable group.

"Considerable efforts are being made to improve the living conditions of martyr families and people with disabilities, provide them with houses, cars, rehabilitation services, and modern prostheses, as well as to solve self-employment problems," the MP said.

Osmanov outlined the establishment of the YASHAT Foundation after the 44-day second Karabakh war, which was supposed to address the problems of martyr families, wounded soldiers, and the second Karabakh war participants.

Meanwhile, loads of orders and medals have been established, numerous servicemen have been awarded following the Presidential Decrees on the occasion of the victorious outcome of the second Karabakh war, the MP said.

"A state program providing housing for martyr families, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable groups from 2021 through 2025 by the relevant order of President Ilham Aliyev. More than 13,000 people have been provided with housing thus far. At the same time, the country is taking serious measures to improve the quality of health care for veterans, providing them with modern prostheses, and psychosocial rehabilitation services," Osmanov said.

He noted that as the country's economic power grows, the size of social welfare payments increases.

"In this regard, over the past two years, President Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly signed relevant decrees. In accordance with these orders, the amount of payments for martyr families, war veterans, and vulnerable groups has been increased," Osmanov added.

