Russia: unblocking transport ties to facilitate situation in South Caucasus

30 June 2022 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The unblocking of transport and economic ties will serve to improve the situation in the South Caucasus, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, Azernews reports.

The remarks were made during a weekly briefing.

"We have always emphasized that the unblocking of all transport and economic ties in the South Caucasus provides a consolidation of positive trends, and ultimately, improves the situation in the region," Zakharova said.

The implementation of tripartite agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia will ensure a comprehensive normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, Zakharova added.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region, which along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue of unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.

--

Sabina Mammadli is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @SabinaMmdl

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz