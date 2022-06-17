Presidential aide raps world community for being apathetic to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

17 June 2022 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

In violation of international laws, the world community has been apathetic to Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity for many years, Azernews reports with reference to presidential foreign policy aide Hikmat Hajiyev.

The official made the remarks at the ongoing IX Global Baku Forum, titled “Challenges to the Global World Order”, the report added.

"Unfortunately, the world community has been silent about the Karabakh conflict throughout the years. But finally, Europe and the world community have started to understand the importance of maintaining territorial integrity," Hajiyev stressed.

Since its independence, Azerbaijan has placed a high value on international institutions and their activities. This idea, however, was proven incorrect. While being a member of the OSCE and the UN, Azerbaijan was militarily attacked, and lost areas as a result of Armenia's occupation. No organization or institution has ever referred to Armenia as an aggressor, Hajiyev underlined.

The presidential advisor said that only three countries - Turkey, Pakistan, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia - did not establish any relations with Armenia.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan had to implement four UN Security Council resolutions at its own expense almost 30 years later by liberating its territories from the Armenian occupation.

He also emphasized the importance of multilateral relations, which allow countries to voice their views on a worldwide scale. Underlining the importance of reviving multilateralism, Hajiyev added that the UN Charter should be updated.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s role as the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, he emphasized the country's successful initiatives.

"We are grateful to the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement. Azerbaijan, as the chairman of this organization, has set a real example in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Hajiyev stressed.

