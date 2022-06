16 June 2022 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev, the 9th Global Baku Forum under the motto "Challenges to the Global World Order” has today kicked off.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is attending the opening ceremony of the Forum.

Will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz