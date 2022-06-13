Army holds drills to boost snipers’ professional, combat skills [PHOTO/VIDEO]

13 June 2022 13:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Vugar Khalilov

The Azerbaijani army is conducting drills to boost snipers’ professional and combat skills, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The drills are being carried out under the annual training plan, the ministry said.

It added that snipers complete tasks such as picking a firing position at night and during the day, identifying targets at varying distances, and eliminating them with precision fire in solo and group order, as well as other duties, during the drills.

Earlier, the army conducted a competition for the Best Sniper title. During the six-stage competition, the servicemen demonstrate their abilities in the episodes 'Sniper in defense', 'Sniper in the attack', and other firing exercises.

Moreover, Azerbaijani snipers also attended sniper courses in Turkey in March.

Azerbaijan periodically holds drills to improve its military personnel’s combat readiness.

The drills also aim to improve interaction and combat coordination between the servicemen during operations, as well as to develop commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.

