9 June 2022 11:00 (UTC+04:00)

The ammunition explosion occurred during testing at Shirvan's Araz munitions plant under Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry, Azernews reports, citing the ministry.

The 60mm mortar shell explosion injured a man named Almazov Razi in the arm and thigh.

The Shirvan City Central Hospital said that there was no threat to his life, the report adds.

