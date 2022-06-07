Azerbaijan allocates funds for road building in Baku's Pirallahi district

7 June 2022 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ordered the allocation of AZN1m ($588,200) in connection with a number of measures to continue the reconstruction of roads in Pirallahi district of Baku.

Under the presidential order, funds worth 1 million manat ($588,200) are allocated to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, in order to continue the reconstruction of roads in the territory of Pirallahi district of Baku city.

Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry is instructed to act on the presidential decree and the Cabinet of Ministers to resolve the issues arising from this order.

