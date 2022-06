6 June 2022 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A joint meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s committees on agrarian policy and regional issues will be held in Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War] on June 11, Trend reports.

The agenda of the meeting will be disclosed in the coming days.

