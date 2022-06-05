11 people hospitalized in connection with bus accident in Shaki - TABIB
By Trend
At about 17:10, 11 people were taken to the Central Hospital of the Shaki region, injured as a result of a bus falling into a ravine in Shaki, Trend reports citing TABIB.
According to the report, 10 citizens received first aid and were discharged home around 18:30. One person was diagnosed with an injury to the lumbar region, a fracture of the lumbar spine, and is currently undergoing examination.
