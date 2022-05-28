Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents take part in TEKNOFEST Festival [PHOTO/VIDEO]

28 May 2022 15:16 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan are taking part in the TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival which is being held for the first time in Baku.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, first ladies Mehriban Aliyeva and Emine Erdogan arrived at the venue of the TEKNOFEST Festival.

