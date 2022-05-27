Azerbaijan talks rapidly ongoing work under second stage of Horadiz-Aghband railway construction [PHOTO/VIDEO]

27 May 2022 19:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Work within the first stage of construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway line in Azerbaijan has been completed by 90 percent, Trend reports via the working group on transport, communications and high technologies at the Interdepartmental Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters, established for the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

According to the working group, within the second stage of the project implementation, work on the construction of a section of the railway line with a length of 55 km, covering Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari and Minjivan stations, rapidly continues.

Currently, working trains depart from the Horadiz station and deliver the materials necessary for construction to the stations of Marjanli, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, and Gumlag. On this section of the railway, it is planned to build one tunnel, 15 bridges, and seven overpasses. To date, earthworks have been completed by 28 percent, the construction of artificial structures and the elements of the track structure - by 33 percent and 20 percent, respectively.

The length of the railway line, the foundation of which was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on February 14, 2021, along the axis is 110.4 kilometers.

The construction work is carried out in three stages.

The first stage covers a section of the railway with a length of 30 kilometers and Horadiz, Marjanli and Mahmudlu stations, the second stage - the section of the railway line with a length of 55 kilometers and Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari and Minjivan stations, while the third stage - the section of the railway with a length of 25.4 kilometers and Minjivan, Bartaz and Aghband stations.

Within the railway project, it’s planned to build nine stations ( Horadiz, Marjanly, Mahmudlu, Soltanli, Gumlag, Hakari, Minjivan, Bartaz and Aghband), three tunnels, 41 bridges, three galleries, seven overpasses and nearly 300 artificial engineering structures. Work on the construction of the railway is being carried out in parallel with the demining process.

Within the third stage, preparations are underway for demining work.

The construction and installation works under the railway project are scheduled to be completed in 2023.

