AZAL to once again successfully pass IOSA Safety Audit

27 May 2022 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

AZAL has once again successfully passed the audit of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for compliance with the IOSA standard (IATA Operational Safety Audit).

IOSA Operational Safety Audit is an important factor in the recognition of Azerbaijan’s flag carrier (AZAL) as a reliable airline complying with strict international safety requirements in civil aviation.

“Having successfully passed the IATA audit once again, Azerbaijan Airlines has reconfirmed its experience and quality of its operations maintained at a high level. This audit showed that the safety issue has always been and is one of the top priorities for AZAL. The flight safety standards on domestic and international flights performed by AZAL comply with all international requirements", noted Mr. Jahangir Asgarov, the President of AZAL.

Azerbaijan Airlines is a member of IATA since 1993.

The IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) program is comprised of several hundreds of mandatory standards and recommended procedures structured into a number of sections. The airline should confirm compliance with them during the audit. The audit includes not only an assessment of the airline's production activities, but also its organizational structure. There is a system to minimize risks from the influence of the human factor and a feedback system that enables timely ensuring the corrective actions. Operations by each employee of the airline is registered down to the smallest details, which suggests flight safety techniques.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz