Azerbaijani president sets up state commission for border delimitation with Armenia

23 May 2022 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

On May 23, President Ilham Aliyev ordered the establishment of the State Commission on the delimitation of the state border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, Azernews reports.

The presidential order defines the composition of the State Commission as follows:

The chairman of the commission is named Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

A deputy prime minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Deputy Ministers of Foreign, Interior, Ecology and Natural Resources, Justice, Agriculture, and Defense Ministries, as well as the First Deputy Chief of the State Security Service, Deputy Chiefs of the State Border Service, and Foreign Intelligence Service, the Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Melioration and Water Management OJSC, the Chief of the State Service for Property Affairs, the Head of the Legislation and Legal Policy Department under the Presidential Administration are appointed the members of the commission.

The State Commission also includes the heads of the executive authorities of Gazakh, Agstafa, Tovuz, Gadabay, Dashkasan, Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, and Zangilan regions.

Under the presidential order, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan is to ensure the creation of a permanent expert group consisting of specialists from the secretariat of the State Commission and relevant state bodies (institutions).