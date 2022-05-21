To hone skills, Azerbaijani servicemen join Efes-2022 int'l drills in Turkey

21 May 2022 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani servicemen have joined the Efes-2022 multi-national drills underway in Izmir, Turkey, Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry.

Azerbaijan is being represented by servicemen of the Separate Combined-Arms Army of Naxcivan and the Naval Forces in the drills, which will last until June 9, the ministry said.

The Efes-2022 multinational exercises are planned to be held in four stages.

On the instructions of the high command, activities are being carried out to improve the professional skills of the Azerbaijani army’s military personnel.

Earlier, the ministry underlined that Azerbaijani servicemen will participate in over 30 international drills and competitions in the 2022 academic year.

Apart from Efes - 2022, the servicemen will join the Eternity - 2022, Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022, Winter Training – 2022, International Army Games - 2022, and other international training and competitions, which will have a positive effect on the improvement of their professional skills, the ministry said.

Moreover, the servicemen are expected to participate in various international seminars and conferences in 2022 as well.

Meanwhile, National Defense University has been established in Azerbaijan under the presidential order, Azernews reports citing Trend.

The ministry underlined that the institution was formed as part of a plan to bring the Azerbaijani army up to par with the Turkish Armed Forces' standards while strengthening military education administration.

"As part of the ongoing structural reforms, the sphere of science and military education is successfully developing in our army," the statement said

It added that the former Military Academy of the Armed Forces, the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, and other educational institutions for special purposes began operating under the newly established National Defense University under the names of Military Research Institute, Institute of Military Administration, Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev, Training and Educational Center of the Azerbaijani Army, Military Lyceum named after Heydar Aliyev, Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski and Military Medical Faculty of the Medical University.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz