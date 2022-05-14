By Ayya Lmahamad

With the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation and the creation of infrastructure in these areas, the Great Return has begun.

The necessary infrastructure is being restored and built, lands are being demined, and master plans are being prepared for the cities and towns destroyed by the aggressor. It should be noted that Azerbaijan is carrying out this gigantic plan, relying solely on its own resources and efforts.

President Ilham Aliyev often visits the liberated lands and each time, our society sees that a new volume of work was done in these territories. The creation of the housing stock has already begun in three regional centers - Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Jabrayil.

Major reconstruction work is also underway in Shusha. During the occupation, Armenia razed to the ground towns and villages, and destroyed all historical monuments, bringing to ruin Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh as well as the whole of the Caucasus.

Although Armenia turned Shusha into an uninhabitable place, the city is changing rapidly and today is the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The whole world is witnessing how Shusha and all the liberated territories are being transformed. Liberated Shusha is being rebuilt and revived thanks to the efforts and undivided attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Shusha is a symbol of Azerbaijan's Karabakh, a symbol of victory, it has strategic importance for Azerbaijan in terms of ensuring the security of the Karabakh region.

Now Shusha is not only in the spotlight of local business circles but also of foreign businesses. It is worth recalling that Shusha has been declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, and important events of international importance are held there.

From this perspective, the opening of the V "Kharibulbul" International Folklore Festival in Shusha on May 12 is of high importance. It is worth mentioning that the first "Kharibulbul" festival was held in Shusha in 1989 to mark the 100th birthday anniversary of famous singer, pedagogue, and People's Artist, Seyid Shushinskiy.

In addition, the first grandiose International Culinary Festival was recently held in Shusha under the aegis of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Agency for Tourism. Later, in July the Vagif Poetry Days are planned to be held in Shusha, and in July-August, the final stage of the Mugham TV contest and a concert of the winners will take place. Also during the year, the international festival of art Shusha-2022 and the international photo festival Four Seasons of Shusha are in the pipeline. All these events will be held within the framework of the "Year of Shusha".

All roads lead to Shusha. It is not only about the symbolism of this phrase, but it is also related to the fact that in parallel with the renaissance of the city, the restoration of communications, that is, roads, water pipelines, and power lines, is underway.

On May 10, the president and the first lady, while in Shusha, inspected the reconstruction of various facilities in the city.

During the visit, the president and the first lady got acquainted with the final completion work in the administrative building and landscaping work; restoration work carried out in Shirin Su Bath; restoration work carried out in the house of Sadigjan, a famous tar player; a project of a mosque complex to be built; restoration work carried out at the Mehmandarovs’ Estate Complex; repair work carried out at Shusha Realniy School. They also visited the area where the Shusha Boutique Hotel will be erected and attended the opening of the Shusha Digital Management Center of Azerishig power company.

What is being done today in Shusha and the other liberated regions is direct proof of who this land really belongs to. As President Ilham Aliyev said, addressing the people from Shusha, "We, the true owners of these lands, are back, and this land and these skies are seeing it. They see another step is taken towards development every day. Every day, a stone is placed on top of another. We will restore all the liberated lands.”

Shusha and all the liberated territories are coming back to life, flourishing now as the true owners of these lands are back.

The world now sees that the state, not so big compared, relying on its own forces, carries out a huge creative work and can serve as an example for other countries.

These all have become possible as a result of the tremendous work of President Ilham Aliyev. Shusha will be rebuilt to regain the status of a real pearl of the entire region, one of the most beautiful places in the world.

