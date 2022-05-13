Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin discussed the prospects for developing relations in the trade and economic sectors, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has reported.

The meeting was held on May 12, within the framework of Bayramov’s participation in the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers in Dushanbe, Azernews reports.

Thanking his counterpart for the warm welcome and hospitality, and congratulating him on hosting the CIS Council, the Azerbaijani minister noted that this meeting created favorable conditions for the discussion of many issues on the agenda by the member states.

Furthermore, Bayramov stressed that the political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan is at a high level, and Baku values ​​the development of bilateral relations with friendly Tajikistan.

For his part, Muhriddin noted that Tajikistan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Azerbaijan and steps are being taken to strengthen bilateral relations.

Noting the crucial role of reciprocal visits in this regard, the Tajik official referred to the recent visit of Speaker of the Upper House of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on the upcoming celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the continuation of consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, as well as the next meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between them.

Additionally, issues of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries within the framework of international organizations, and other issues were discussed.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijani minister is in Dushanbe to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers on May 12-13.

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have established diplomatic ties on May 29, 1992. The Azerbaijani embassy in Tajikistan has been operational since September 22, 2007, while the embassy of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan has been functioning since March 23, 2008.

The Azerbaijani-Tajik trade turnover amounted to $7.5 million in 2021. In addition, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $623,400.

