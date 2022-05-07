By Trend

New geopolitical realities strengthen Azerbaijan's positions as a regional transport and logistics hub along with the large-scale reconstruction and construction work of the post-war period [following the 2020 second Karabakh war], Prime Minister Ali Asadov said, Trend reports.

Asadov made the remark in his article published in “Azerbaijan” newspaper.

According to him, the opening of communications in the region will benefit all its countries and strengthen the role of the South Caucasus in international transport projects.

"In this context, the importance of the Zangazur corridor should be emphasized. This corridor, which will connect the main part of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, is also important in terms of international cargo transportation," the prime minister noted.

As the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has repeatedly stated, the country is ready to turn the page of the conflict, and start negotiations on the delimitation and demarcation of the border, as well as on a peace agreement [with Armenia], Asadov reminded.

"Today, Azerbaijan is implementing the concepts of "smart management", and "green energy", demonstrating high technologies and modern approaches in projects that are being intensively implemented at its own expense on the basis of approved master plans for the restoration of our liberated cities and regions," he further said.

President Ilham Aliyev is directly leading the grandiose construction work on the liberated lands, the prime minister also noted.

"The Fuzuli International Airport being Air Gates of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, built in just eight months, the international airports under construction in Zangilan and Lachin, the Victory Road to Shusha, highways, tunnels built at high speed in areas with difficult terrain, not only add significant impetus to the development of the region but also contribute to the creation of a road transport infrastructure of strategic importance,” concluded Asadov.

