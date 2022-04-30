By Trend

The defeat of Armenia in the 44-day war became possible only for one obvious reason - in Armenia, since independence, there has not been a politician of the level of President Ilham Aliyev, said an article in Armenian Report, Trend reports.

According to the author, [former Armenian president] Levon Ter-Petrosyan more than others, based on objective indicators, corresponds to the title of the most successful head of state of Armenia.

"But he also acted as the author of the idea, which boiled down to the principle of "peace in exchange for part of the land." He, in the end, left and gave way to those who for more than two decades robbed the people, deceiving them. Yes, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan have become multimillionaires. They created a myth that our army is capable of defeating the enemy army. There was none of this," said the article.

"Even Russia did not support us. Even the CSTO. And this is despite the fact that Armenia joined the CU and the EAEU, having lost a real opportunity for geopolitical maneuvers. We have received the status of a country totally dependent on Russia," said the article.

As noted in the article, under the already existing conditions, PM Nikol Pashinyan has no special options.

"And not only for him, for his competitors too. They can now criticize the current government as much as they like, but this is just an internal political agenda. Once they are in power, they will have to agree with all the new realities. You can try to play for time, but it won't change anything in the end. And do you know why? Because we were deceived all the time. Consciously or stupidly, but in the end we played the game, the rules of which were established by Baku," the article said.

The author notes that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev achieved his goal and no one could resist him. President Ilham Aliyev made the entire OSCE Minsk Group simply shrug.

