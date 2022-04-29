The Azerbaijani embassy in Ukraine resumed its work in Kyiv on April 29, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

The embassy’s temporary office in Lviv will continue to provide consular services to Azerbaijani citizens until May 6.

“The embassy’s temporary office, located at the address: Fedkovich Street 60A, Lviv, will continue to provide the consular services to our citizens until May 6 according to the above schedule. The temporary office can be contacted by phone: +380 99 408 99 43," the ministry confirmed.

The ministry provided the following information about the embassy address and contacts in Kyiv:

The embassy address: Glubochitskaya Str. 24, Kyiv.

Phone: +380 44 484 69 40.

Fax: +380 44 484 69 32.

The consular section of the embassy will work with due regard for security conditions daily, starting from April 30, according to the following schedule:

Reception of applications - 10:00-13:00 (GMT+2)

Issuance of ready documents - 15:00-18:00.

The consular section of the embassy can be contacted by phone at +380 73 505 00 00.

To recap, on April 21 the Azerbaijani government sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine to provide assistance to the Ukrainian people.

The aid with a total weight of more than 170 tons included medicines and medical supplies worth AZN 3.37 million ($1.98 million), as well as food products worth AZN 1million ($590,000).

On February 27 and March 12, 2022, a total of nearly 520 tons of humanitarian aid consisting of medicines, medical supplies, instruments and equipment, as well as food products, with a total amount of AZN 21.5 million (more than €11.5 million) was sent to Ukraine on the orders of Azerbaijan's leadership.