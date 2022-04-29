By Trend

The scale of construction projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is remarkable, PhD Candidate at University of Cambridge (Department of Politics and International Studies) Yingfeng Ji told Trend on the sidelines of the 'South Caucasus Development and Cooperation' international conference in Shusha.

"I'm very surprised by the speed of infrastructure development, and the scale of construction process in Karabakh," the researcher said.

She outlined the road infrastructure of Shusha and Fuzuli cities, as well as the Fuzuli International Airport.

Moreover, Yingfeng Ji thanked the organizers for the event being held in Shusha.

"Such events provide open discussions with government officials, as well as a platform for scholars to share their experiences," she said.

Yingfeng Ji also expressed hope for the establishment of peaceful relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

